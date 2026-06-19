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Switzerland crush Bosnia 4-1 in World Cup Group B clash

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 18, 2026 Switzerland's Granit Xhaka scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Switzerland's Granit Xhaka scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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INGLEWOOD - Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 helped by a second- half double from substitute Johan Manzambi to take control of World Cup Group B on June 19 at Los Angeles Stadium.

After an uneventful first half, the Swiss finally broke through the Bosnia defence when Manzambi came off the bench and had an immediate impact, volleying home to break the deadlock in the 74th minute, three minutes after being introduced.

The favoured Swiss struck again through Ruben Vargas and Manzambi added another before Bosnia's Ermin Mahmic scored to give the Bosnia fans something to cheer. Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka converted a penalty to wrap up the win.

The Swiss, who have four points and need one more from their final group game to guarantee a place in the Round of 32 as winners or runners-up, face Canada in Vancouver on June 24 when Bosnia, who have one point, meet Qatar in Seattle. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.