Swiss score four against Jordan in rainy World Cup send off

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ST GALLEN, Switzerland, May 31 - Switzerland scored three goals in the first half but added only one more after the break as they beat Jordan 4-1 in their friendly international on Sunday.

The Swiss struck two penalties, both awarded after VAR reviews, to be 3-0 up at halftime.

Both teams are World Cup bound but there was an obvious gulf in class as Breel Embolo converted the first spot kick in the 28th minute after a foul on Remo Freuler.

Embolo provided a defence-splitting pass for Dan Ndoye to make it 2-0 five minutes later and a foul on Embolo in stoppage time at the end of the half saw captain Granit Xhaka convert the second penalty with the last kick of the half.

Jordan, who are making their World Cup debut at the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States, pulled one back in the 52nd minute through 20-year-old Odeh Fakhoury, who squeezed a shot into the corner of the Swiss goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Christian Fassnacht scored his first national team goal in five years to restore the Swiss three-goal advantage with 11 minutes left.

A sudden torrential downpour in the closing minutes saw the final whistle blown two minutes short of the 90-minute mark and the Swiss were forced to cut short their planned send off in front of their home fans before they head to the United States on Tuesday. REUTERS