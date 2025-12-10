Swiss Haenni takes over RB Leipzig as first female CEO of a Bundesliga club

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BERLIN, Dec 10 - Former Switzerland international and experienced football administrator, Tatjana Haenni, became the first female CEO of a Bundesliga club after she was appointed ‍to ​the post at RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Haenni ‍has decades of experience following her playing career, having held various posts in women's ​football at ​global governing body FIFA for more than a decade.

She was also in charge of women's football at the Swiss football association and sports ‍director at the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States among ​others until her departure earlier ⁠this year.

"In our discussions, she impressed us and the committees with her expertise, as well as her combination of specialist knowledge, leadership strength and strategic thinking," said Oliver ​Mintzlaff, chair of RB Leipzig's supervisory board in a club statement.

The 59-year-old will take up her ‌role on January 1, 2026.

Leipzig, ​owned by energy drinks maker Red Bull, are currently in second place in the Bundesliga, eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga will go into a winter break between December 21 and January 9.

"I am very much looking forward to this new role. I am convinced that with strong ‍teamwork and a focus on RB Leipzig’s strengths, we can tap ​into significant potential," Haenni said.

"I can’t wait to get started in January and to ​get to know the club on a deeper level," ‌Haenni said. "Together, we want to continue on what is already a successful path, and achieve our ambitious ‌goals." REUTERS