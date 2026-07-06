Swiss expect toughest challenge yet from Colombia in last 16

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Switzerland v Algeria - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - July 2, 2026 Switzerland players pose for a team group photo before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Simon Fearn

VANCOUVER, July 5 - Switzerland are preparing for a fiery contest on and off the pitch against Colombia as they gear up for what they expect to be their toughest test of the tournament in Tuesday's World Cup round-of-16 clash, midfielder Ardon Jashari said on Sunday.

Having experienced a hostile atmosphere in their 2-1 group-stage victory over co-hosts Canada, Jashari expects an equally passionate challenge from Colombia's supporters as Switzerland chase a place in the quarter-finals.

"I think we felt it the most against Canada -- 90% of the stadium was from Canada. I think this time it will be a little bit more special," Jashari told reporters.

"The Colombians are not only emotional on the pitch, but also in the stands. I think we also had that at the World Cup in Qatar with Brazil. Now it's just another situation. We are in a knockout phase. It will certainly be a hot game, even in the stands."

While Colombia present a formidable obstacle, Jashari said the Swiss were focused on producing their best performance rather than dwelling on who might be favourites.

LAST-16 HURDLE

Competing at their sixth successive World Cup, Switzerland's consistency in qualifying has been matched by the predictability of their exits, with progress beyond the round of 16 proving an enduring issue.

They were eliminated at that stage in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022, and a group-stage exit in 2010 remains the lone exception in an otherwise consistent run to the knockout rounds.

Swiss forward Ruben Vargas, who has contributed two goals and one assist in four appearances at the tournament, highlighted the impact of 20-year-old teammate Johan Manzambi.

Manzambi was central to Switzerland's 2-0 round-of-32 win over Algeria, a result that ended the nation's 88-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory.

The forward has scored three goals and provided two assists in four matches at the tournament.

"I think we all saw what he's capable of with his age," Vargas, 27, said. "I think it's not normal really that he does things already helping us with goals and assists. I really see a bright future for him and we are really happy to have him in our team." REUTERS