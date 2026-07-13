Swiss anger tinged with pride after top eight World Cup finish

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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 12 - Switzerland's World Cup quarter-final exit may still be rankling coach Murat Yakin, but the Swiss have judged their run to the last eight a success.

Yakin, the Swiss Football Association president Peter Knaebel and national team director Pierluigi Tami hailed their progress to the quarters, where they lost 3-1 to Argentina in Kansas City on Saturday.

Switzerland were down to 10 men not long after equalising in the second half when striker Breel Embolo was sent off, picking up his second caution of the game after a VAR review for simulation.

It was a decision that Yakin continued to rail against on Sunday, insisting his side faced more than just the world champions on the pitch.

"We played not only against a great Argentina side and the world champions, but also against 70,000 Argentine fans, the referee, and VAR. That is simply too much. Naturally, the elimination hurts," he told a press conference.

But the Swiss coach said good foundations had been laid down for future tournaments.

"We are far from finished. We have a good mix of players. We have consistently integrated young players.”

Yakin also wants to continue in charge.

"I still love being a coach and am proud to be the head coach of the Swiss national team. I am truly enthusiastic about working with this squad. There is absolutely no thought in my mind of taking a different path."

The 51-year-old, who won 49 caps for Switzerland, has coached the team for the last five years and has two more years on his contract.

“We want to remain ambitious in upcoming campaigns as well. At the same time, the Nations League in particular gives us the opportunity to give young players a chance."

Switzerland next compete in the second tier of the Nations League, having been relegated in 2024.

They face North Macedonia, Scotland and Slovenia over the next few months.

Knaebel and Tami said Switzerland had much to be proud of in reaching the quarter-finals.

"It is difficult to take stock so soon after the match,” said Tami. “We were so close to a great result. We must be proud of how our team represented us in such a major tournament." REUTERS