Sweden need to control space in Japan clash: Coach Potter

With some of the disappointment of his side’s 5-1 thrashing by the Netherlands now passed, Sweden coach Graham Potter said his team must be more compact when they take on Japan in their final group game at the World Cup on June 25 .

Potter held an extended media briefing in which he went into great detail about his team, their tactics and what they would need to improve when they take on Japan.

“We have to be compact as a team defensively,” Potter said. “I think with Japan, because of their coordination, because of their organisation, because of how synchronised they are, if the pitch is big and we’re defending big areas, then it’s going to be a tough day.

“We have to make sure that we're compact, and I think that’s going to be the case for the tournament however long we get to, because all the teams are going to be good.”

The Swedes kicked off the tournament with a 5-1 victory over Tunisia but were brought crashing back down to earth in their Dutch drubbing, and Potter said the issue is to find the right blend between defence and attack.

“I think we’ve probably got some of the best players in the world attacking big spaces, so there is something about being low, but not too low and not too passive because you want to set up chances to attack,” he added.

“All the time, you're looking at the balance and looking at where the individual players are, how does it fit and how the opponents are building up and how do they attack and which area of the pitch... do we defend against the Netherlands on the whole pitch, or do we choose an area of the pitch that we can defend in?”

The Dutch top Group F on four points, ahead of Japan on goals scored in the group stage, with the Swedes in third spot on three points. Potter, who took over the Sweden job in October, is still bullish.

“On our day, I think we are capable of giving everybody a game and winning a football match, absolutely. But it’s also clear we haven’t had much time together and that’s also a factor, but it’s no excuse. We’ll be ready for the game and we’ll try to win,” he said. REUTERS