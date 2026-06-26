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Sweden boss Potter calls up Elanga as Japan make three changes

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ARLINGTON, Texas, June 25 - Sweden coach Graham Potter has called up Anthony Elanga to start against Japan for their World Cup Group F clash at Dallas Stadium on Thursday, the forward replacing Benjamin Nygren.

• Elliot Stroud comes in for Jesper Karlstrom while Jacob Widell Zetterstrom will be making his fourth appearance for Sweden as a replacement for goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

• Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has made three changes to the team that won 4-0 against Tunisia, with Yukinari Sugawara starting in place of Junya Ito.

• Ayumu Seko has replaced Takehiro Tomiyasu while Daizen Maeda has come in for Kaishu Sano.

Line-ups:

Japan: Zion Suzuki, Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Ayumu Seko, Hiroki Ito, Ao Tanaka, Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Daichi Kamada, Ayase Ueda

Sweden: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof, Isak Hien, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Alexander Bernhardsson, Elliot Stroud, Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.