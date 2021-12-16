Suzuki Cup: Things looking sunny for Hassan but Lions goalie remains grounded

SINGAPORE - Hassan Sunny has lost and regained the No. 1 jersey with the Lions more times than he cares to remember.

"My football career has been like that," the 37-year-old goalkeeper told The Straits Times on Thursday (Dec 16) with a wry smile.

"I've played, I've been on the bench, I've even been in the stands. There have always been ups and downs... I'm immune to it."

The starting spot is presently his again at the ongoing Suzuki Cup, and he has been in good form in Singapore's three group matches, conceding just once in 270 minutes while also making a number of important stops.

Hassan, however, admitted he did not expect to be Tatsuma Yoshida's preferred choice for the tournament. After all, since the Japanese coach was appointed in May 2019, he had played Izwan Mahbud - Hassan's rival for the No. 1 jersey - in every competitive game prior to the tournament, namely eight World Cup qualifiers.

Yoshida, however, insisted he does not have a "regular No. 1".

"We have two good goalkeepers and healthy competition between them," he said.

"Hassan has been performing well, he has stayed humble and has been waiting for his chance, and now is his time. He is my selection for now, but it all depends on their training and match performance and condition."

In any case, Hassan said he does not regard himself as the permanent first choice, and believes this mentality keeps him on his toes.

"When I'm not playing, I give my full support to Izwan, and when I am, I always give my best because I'm always grateful and thankful for every opportunity that comes along," he said.

The opportunity to rewrite his own history at this edition of the Asean Football Federation Championship is one he aims to take with both size 10.5 gloves.

After playing second fiddle to Lionel Lewis in the Lions' triumphs in 2004 and 2007, Hassan finally usurped Lewis for the starting spot in 2010 only for Singapore to crash out at the group stage.

A serious knee injury then ruled him out of the 2012 edition, where Izwan rose to prominence as the Lions won their fourth Asean crown.

Hassan then regained the No. 1 status for the 2014, 2016 and 2018 editions, but the Lions exited at the group stage each time.

Now, a place in the final, and potentially a record-equalling fifth crown, beckon.

But Hassan is determined to keep his - and his teammates' - feet on the ground, acknowledging his status as the squad's oldest player. "I'm only as good as yesterday... and as a senior player, I also have to set a good example," he said.



Lion City Sailors goalkeeper Hassan Sunny training with his club in March last year. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The father of three girls aged 11, eight and three, is known for being a model professional off the pitch, where he has adopted a vegan diet. He went meat-free two years ago to extend his career, following the lead of top players such as Lionel Messi and former England striker Jermaine Defoe, who is still playing for top Scottish team Rangers at 39.

"I made a promise to myself to play until I am 40 at least, and I cannot just make a promise like this without making any sacrifices," said Hassan.

He has also set himself a target of reaching 100 caps for the Lions, which he hopes his diet, coupled with injury prevention work like yoga, will help him achieve.

"There's a lot of work to be done in the background (and)... it's not easy but if it helps me prolong my football career, I'll do it."

Hassan's story at the Suzuki Cup - and in football - is not written yet. Not by a flying save.