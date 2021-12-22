Suzuki Cup: Second-half strike sees Lions salvage 1-1 draw against Indonesia

SINGAPORE - Just when it looked like the Lions were headed for defeat, a second-half comeback allowed Singapore to salvage a 1-1 draw with Indonesia on Wednesday (Dec 22), to keep alive their title hopes at the AFF Suzuki Cup.

And fans were back behind the Singaporeans in the semi-final first leg of the Asean Football Federation Championship at the National Stadium.

After a 2-0 loss to Thailand last Saturday, the mood among the fans was sombre and a section of the crowd was heard booing the team at the end of the match.

While it seemed the feel-good factor from Singapore's three-straight wins at the start of the tournament had disappeared, it returned as the Lions took on Indonesia.

The Lions' most passionate fan group, the SingaBrigade, who chose to sit out the tournament owing to ticket prices and the ban on drums, were back in the stadium with their drums among the 9,952 fans. And they rallied behind the team, who are contesting the semi-finals for the first time since 2012.

And by the end of the night, particularly after an impressive second-half performance, it seemed that the Lions' confidence was back as well.

After being outclassed by a second-string Thailand team , Lions head coach Tatsuma Yoshida made four changes to his starting 11 while ditching the 4-3-3 formation for a more defensive 3-4-3 .

Nur Adam Abdullah was handed his first start for Singapore in place of Shakir Hamzah who has been ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury while midfielder turned central defender Zulfahmi Arifin, midfielder Song Ui-young and right-back Nazrul Nazari came in for Shawal Anuar, Hami Syahin and Zulqarnaen Suzliman.

Indonesia, on the back of their 4-1 thumping of Malaysia last Sunday, made two changes with defender Rizky Ramadhani and forward Dedik Setiawan replacing Ezra Walian and Ramai Rumakiek in the starting line-up.

The Lions looked more assured in defence compared to the loss to Thailand. But in return, Singapore sacrificed an attacking outlet with forward Ikhsan Fandi often isolated up front.

It was the Lions who had the first real chance of the match, when Safuwan Baharudin connected with Shahdan Sulaiman's free-kick and forced Nadeo Argawinata to tip his header over the bar in the 22nd minute.

Buoyed by that chance, Singapore took the game to Indonesia but it was a move that would backfire six minutes later.