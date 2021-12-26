Suzuki Cup: Lions at a loss for words to describe semi-final exit

SINGAPORE - Loss for words. Disappointment. Anger.

That sums up how national captain Hariss Harun and the Lions feel after narrowly missing out on the AFF Suzuki Cup final.

Despite his experience, the 31-year-old with 107 national caps was unable to describe the manner of the defeat. Down to just eight men, the Lions produced a defiant, backs-against-the-wall performance but succumbed to a 4-2 extra-time loss in the semi-final, second leg on Christmas Day.

Indonesia advanced to the two-legged final with an aggregate score of 5-3.

Hariss told The Straits Times: "I am lost for words till now with how the game turned out. It was in our hands even though we were down to nine men. I genuinely thought it was going to end well for us.

"At the start of the tournament, nobody would have thought that we would be on the verge of a final and we would end it all like that. It's painful but we have to pick ourselves up and look forward."

Hariss and his teammates would feel that they had every right to feel aggrieved by the end of the match. The Lions saw a host of decisions go against them in front of 9,982 fans at the National Stadium.

Indonesia led 1-0 thanks to Ezra Walian's 11th-minute opener. In the 36th minute, Safuwan Baharudin was cautioned for a tackle on Witan. Replays showed that the defender had won the ball fairly.

Five minutes later, Amy Recha looked to have been impeded by Rachmat Irianto but the referee, Omani Qasim Matar Ali Al Hatmi, remained unmoved.

It got worse for the Lions after Safuwan received a second yellow card for clashing with Rizky Ridho before a free-kick was taken in first-half added time.

Justice was seemingly served when the free-kick was eventually taken and Song Ui-young pounced to equalise with his first international goal on his sixth appearance.

In the 66th minute, the Lions were down to nine men after Irfan Fandi received his marching orders for bundling over Irfan Jaya as the last man.

Incredibly, the Lions took the lead in the 74th minute, when Shahdan Sulaiman whipped an exquisite free-kick around the wall and into the goal.