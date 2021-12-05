Suzuki Cup: Laos coach V. Selvaraj aiming to mark 'happy' homecoming with Vietnam upset

SINGAPORE - After spending most of the past three years away from home, former Singapore international V. Selvaraj is back in the Republic. But he will not be able to enjoy the company of family and friends, or the comfort of local cuisine just yet.

The head coach of the Laos national team, the 52-year-old's first task is to plot an upset against Suzuki Cup defending champions Vietnam in a Group B clash at the Bishan Stadium on Monday (Dec 6) night.

He told The Straits Times on Sunday: "This is a very big opportunity for me and I'm very happy to be back home.

"So many people here have helped me on my football journey…. (and) sitting next to so many top coaches in South-east Asia at the (pre-tournament) press conference made me feel so motivated."

He first joined Laos in October 2018, along with another ex-Lion V. Sundram Moorthy, taking charge of the country's age-group national teams while assisting Sundram, who took the reins of the senior team.

Sundram, who coached Singapore for two years from May 2016 to April 2018, is also back in the Republic for the Suzuki Cup, in his role as Laos technical director.

Selvaraj was appointed head coach two months ago. His squad here is youthful - 19 of the 30 players are aged 23 or under, and 10 are teenagers - but he is bullish about their chances of troubling Vietnam.

"My players are all looking forward to playing a big team, and that rubs off on me too," he said.

"All they know is hard work, and playing for their country with passion, so I'm going to bank on that. We know Vietnam's quality, and the players know their roles and responsibilities."

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo was wary of a potential banana skin against the minnows.

"The first game of any tournament, is a hard game," said the South Korean. "And secondly, we do not have any information about the Laos team. So we must (rely on) our style and try our best."