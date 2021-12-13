Suzuki Cup: Injured Singapore forward Gabriel Quak out of tournament

SINGAPORE - Lions forward Gabriel Quak has been ruled out of the rest of the ongoing Suzuki Cup after deciding to heed medical advice and go for surgery on Wednesday (Dec 15) to repair a torn labrum.

The 30-year-old had dislocated his left shoulder during a friendly against Morocco 'A' in Dubai on Nov 16, but pushed on to feature in the 2-1 Group A win over the Philippines on Dec 8.

However, in the 55th minute, the shoulder popped again after a collision with the Philippines' Justin Baas. Quak, who has 38 caps and five goals, soldiered on for another five minutes and even created a chance before being replaced.

On Monday, the 2020 Singapore Premier League Player of the Year and the SPL's top local scorer this year (13 goals) had told The Straits Times: "I'm very sad and feel like crying at the thought of missing the rest of the tournament.

"I thought I could carry on and I tried after the initial injury. But this is the second time it has happened so I think it's better for the longevity of my football career to listen to the doctor and go for surgery. Hopefully, I can be back before the start of next season.

"I will still be there to support the team after that. We have done well so far and must build on our good start, be confident and make our opponents worry about us instead of the other way around."

Singapore coach Tatsuma Yoshida was disappointed to lose one of his key attackers and felt his team still have room for improvement.

Ahead of the Timor-Leste match, the 47-year-old Japanese said: "Gabriel is very important to us but we have other players who can step up.

"Our results are 100 per cent after beating Myanmar (3-0) and the Philippines (2-1), but we have not reached our full potential and are (only) at 70 or 80 per cent now."

Meanwhile, Fabio Maciel, coach of cellar dwellers Timor-Leste, is hoping for a miracle even though his team will be eliminated regardless of the result.

The 44-year-old Brazilian said: "We know we are last and going back home, but we want to play good football, show our style of football, defend the honour of the country and try to get something. You never know in football, maybe tomorrow is a surprise and we can win again."