Suriname name new coach ahead of World Cup playoffs

PARAMARIBO, Dec 14 - Veteran Henk ten Cate has been appointed the new coach of Suriname as they look ahead to the World Cup playoffs ‍in ​March, the country’s football association said on ‍Sunday.

Ten Cate, 71, is a former coach of Ajax Amsterdam and has worked as ​an ​assistant at Barcelona and Chelsea.

The Dutchman will take charge of Suriname's bid to qualify for a first-ever World Cup when they meet Bolivia ‍in a play-off match in Monterrey on March 26. If they ​win that match, they will ⁠meet Iraq on March 31 to decide a place at the 2026 finals, going into Group I with France, Norway and Senegal and playing their matches in Boston, ​Philadelphia and Toronto.

Suriname had the opportunity to qualify automatically last month but a 3-1 ‌loss in the last Concacaf zone ​Group A tie at Guatemala saw Panama go above them in the standings and take first spot, leaving Suriname with a final chance in the inter-confederation playoffs in March.

The defeat in Guatemala prompted coach Stanley Menzo, a former Netherlands international goalkeeper, to resign and Suriname has moved quickly ‍to appoint his replacement.

"The SVB has full confidence that his expertise, ​tactical insights, and leadership can elevate the squad to the highest level," the ​Surinamese association said of Ten Cate, who last ‌worked in football in 2023 as an assistant to Suriname national coach Aron Winter. REUTERS

