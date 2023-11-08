Supporter handed three-year ban for racist gesture towards Tottenham's Son

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 6, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A visiting supporter was given a three-year football ban for making a racist gesture towards Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, the club said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during Tottenham's 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in May. The offending fan was arrested and charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.

The spectator, who pleaded guilty, was originally sentenced to 60 hours of community service and fined.

But police appealed the original sentence after Tottenham raised leniency concerns, leading to the banning order.

"The club does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and will always seek for the strongest possible action to be taken against those found responsible," Tottenham said in a statement. REUTERS

