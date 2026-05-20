Suphanat header earns Buriram United first-leg Shopee Cup lead

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 - Defending champions Buriram United will take a slender lead into the second leg of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup final after Suphanat Mueanta scored the only goal as they beat Malaysia's Selangor 1-0 at MBPJ Stadium on Wednesday.

Thailand's Buriram, who won the first edition of the Southeast Asian competition when it was played last year, will host the second leg next Wednesday after 23-year-old Thailand international Mueanta's 25th-minute header sealed a narrow victory.

Theerathon Bunmathan clipped his pass into the Selangor penalty area and Suphanat, who started in place of suspended forward Guilherme Bissoli, reacted quickest to direct a downward effort into the bottom corner of Sikh Izhan Nazrel's goal.

Selangor's Brazilian striker Chrigor Moraes steered his attempt to level the scores wide of Neil Etheridge's left post two minutes before the break while Sikh Izhan denied Suphanat a second for the visitors in first-half stoppage time.

Hugo Boumous went closest to equalising for Selangor midway through the second half when his effort from 12 yards left Etheridge flat-footed only for the shot to bounce to safety off the base of the former Cardiff City goalkeeper's right post. REUTERS