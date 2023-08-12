Superstars, goals and a football gala: Saudi Pro League delivers on opening day

What is noteworthy is that eight months ago, this fixture was played in the Saudi second tier. But both teams earned promotion to the top tier last season and, in Al-Ahli’s case, they have secured even bigger gains after becoming one of four teams who were taken over by the country’s Public Investment Fund.

The money has also lured other global stars like Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, who are among those who have followed in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps. The Portuguese forward joined Al-Nassr last season in a deal reported to be worth €200 million (S$286.7 million) per year.

Besides Firmino and Mahrez, others like former Newcastle winger Saint-Maximin, former AC Milan and Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie and custodian Edouard Mendy, previously with Chelsea, have also signed for Al-Ahli.

Amid unprecedented attention on Saudi football, there have also been growing accusations of “sportswashing”. While it remains to be seen if this is all merely a public relations exercise or a genuine attempt to lift the football scene in the kingdom, the locals are already all in.

Tickets were snapped up five days before the match, and the glitz and glamour on the pitch where proceedings began with players walking out to pyrotechnics were matched by the fervent support in the stands – young and old, mostly men with some female fans dressed in black abaya and niqab.

The club’s ultras, the most passionate fan group set off red flares before kick-off, with thick smoke engulfing the arena. The boisterous atmosphere could even be compared to those at hallowed grounds like Anfield or Old Trafford. But here, religion and culture is intertwined with football fandom.

The home supporters sang songs in Arabic and at half time, most men exited to line up just below the stands to observe their prayers. After they were done, the mats were set aside and it was back to songs and chants inside.

Their seats were barely warmed as they hopped and jumped, sang at full volume and swirled their green-and-white scarves in the air.