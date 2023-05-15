Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to visit Singapore in June

SINGAPORE – Football fans who cannot get enough of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to catch him live in person when he returns to Singapore in June.

The 38-year-old has visited Singapore several times in the past decade and will return from early to mid-June to support aspiring athletes who are recipients of the Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF)-Peter Lim Scholarship.

The scholarship was set up in 2010 by the SOF with a $10 million donation from Singaporean businessman Lim, who is good friends with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo. Lim is also the owner of Spanish La Liga club Valencia.

In a social media post on May 13, Ronaldo wrote: “Had the pleasure a few years ago to visit Singapore, spend some time with these amazing kids and see the great work of the Peter Lim Scholarship. Looking forward to see all of you again next month.”

His post also included a photo of his 2019 visit to Yumin Primary School as a guest of the initiative.

In April, Ronaldo posted a photo with International Olympic Committee vice-president and Singapore National Olympic Council board member Ng Ser Miang, who presented a plaque to the former Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, wrote: “Very proud to have supported the Singapore Olympic Foundation Peter Lim Scholarship for the past 10 years.

“They are doing fantastic work in youth development and creating opportunities for young people most in need. Let’s continue the good work.”