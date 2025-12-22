Superb Rogers double gives Aston Villa 2-1 win over Manchester United

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BIRMINGHAM, England, Dec 21 - Morgan Rogers struck two superb goals for Aston Villa as they beat Manchester United 2-1 at home on Sunday to record their seventh straight Premier League victory and 10th in a row in all competitions.

Rogers gave the home side the lead with a brilliant solo goal in the 45th minute, bringing a difficult ball down and keeping it in play before cutting into the box and curling a superb shot past keeper Senne Lammens and into the top corner.

United managed to level before the break when Matty Cash was robbed to the right of the Villa penalty area and Matheus Cunha blasted the loose ball past Emiliano Martinez, but their joy was short-lived as captain Bruno Fernandes had to be replaced at halftime due to injury.

Although United started the second half brightly, Rogers netted again in the 57th minute with another curled effort past Lammens to ensure Villa will spend Christmas third in the table on 36 points, 10 ahead of their visitors in seventh. REUTERS