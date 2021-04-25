Super-sub Willock stamps his late mark again - at Anfield

LONDON • If Newcastle end up surviving their Premier League relegation battle - and it is increasingly looking likely - they will have to thank super-sub Joe Willock.

The Arsenal loanee denied Tottenham an away win with his last-gasp strike on April 4. His late winner ensured the Magpies beat West Ham a week ago.

Yesterday, the 21-year-old came off the bench and made a major impact again as he struck five minutes into stoppage time for the visitors to grab a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Soon-to-be-deposed champions Liverpool had opened the scoring inside three minutes when Ciaran Clark failed to clear a cross, allowing Mohamed Salah to control the ball and fire a half-volley into the net.

Newcastle substitute Callum Wilson thought he had equalised in extra time, but the goal was disallowed by the video assistant referee after he was deemed to have been offside.

But Steve Bruce's men did not relent and eventually snatched a point through Willock's goal from virtually the last kick of the match, punishing the Reds, who dominated possession and fired in nine shots on target but were unable to add to their opening goal.

The England Under-21 midfielder has now scored in three straight top-flight appearances off the bench, the first player to do so since Adam le Fondre in January 2013 for Reading.

His three goals are also the most scored by a substitute this year, but he does not want to be known as just a super-sub.

"I don't want to be labelled a super-sub, but I'm happy I helped the team to a vital point that keeps us up in this league," said Willock, who moved to St James' Park in February.

"Through these last weeks we've been growing in confidence, so much spirit, and today shows how far we have come as a team. I'm enjoying and learning every week."

Newcastle are now on 36 points - four shy of the 40-point mark considered to be safety from relegation - and with five games left, they have some breathing room.

The Reds were disappointed not to have seized the chance to temporarily move into top four.

They remained in sixth on 54 points.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I didn't see us today playing like we deserve Champions League next year.

"We have another five games and we will see. We learn or we don't play Champions League, that's it."

REUTERS