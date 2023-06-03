Super sub Gabriel Quak on target again in Hougang’s 3-0 win over Young Lions

SINGAPORE – Property agent by day, footballer by night. Gabriel Quak may excel in closing deals, but he also showed on Saturday that he is capable of finishing off opportunities.

The Hougang United winger scored for the third time in as many games as his side cruised to a 3-0 win against the Young Lions in their Singapore Premier League match at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

All three of Quak’s goals have come off the bench and his recent uptick in form has coincided with the team’s run of positive results.

The Cheetahs have now won three on the bounce and moved up to sixth in the nine-team table, while national developmental side Young Lions are rooted at the bottom.

Despite enduring a dismal start to the season where he failed to score in eight league appearances, Quak said he “always knew what I could do and I have faith in my ability”.

“In football, there’s always ups and downs. It was important for me not to crack under pressure,” he added.

“I’m happy to repay the faith the fans and the club have in me.”

Flying out of the blocks on Saturday night, Hougang scored twice in the first 15 minutes.

The first came seven minutes in as a long ball over the top found Anders Aplin on the right. He laid it off for Sahil Suhaimi, who took a touch before volleying into the top corner for his second goal of the season.

The home team extended their lead five minutes later when Kristijan Krajcek’s pass picked out Nazrul Nazari – the 32-year-old’s strike deflected off Kieran Teo to roll past custodian Aizil Yazid.

However, Nazrul’s night ended after he was stretchered off in the 33rd minute following a clash with Raoul Suhaimi.

Quak came on and made it 3-0 three minutes into first half stoppage time, after his first touch took the ball away from Teo before he coolly slotted it into the bottom corner.

Hougang spurned golden opportunities to extend their lead in the second half, with their best attempt coming from Kazuma Takayama, whose header was cleared off the line by Jared Gallagher in the 68th minute.

While delighted with the win, coach Marko Kraljevic was more pleased with their first clean sheet of the season. They have conceded 27 goals so far, the third most in the league.

He said: “Everything was right because everyone was behind the ball. Whenever we lose possession, everyone was running back very quickly. We knew this was an area we needed to improve on.”