Sundowns snatch away win in Champions League semi-final

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TUNIS, April 12 - South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns snatched a 1-0 away win at Esperance in Tunis on Sunday in the first leg of their African Champions League semi-final with Colombian import Brayan Leon netting the key goal.

Leon headed home in the 51st minute from Thapelo Morena's volleyed cross to hand Sundowns a major advantage to take home for the return leg in Pretoria next Saturday.

But Sundowns, who were Champions League runners-up last season, finished with 10 men when defender Grant Kekana was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 84th minute.

Esperance, who were unbeaten in 18 previous home games in Africa's top club competition, thought they had an equaliser in the 70th minute when teenage substitute Aboubacar Diakite headed home.

But after consulting VAR, referee Mustapha Ghorbal found Sundowns' goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had been fouled in the build-up to the goal in a let off for the visitors.

On Saturday, Royal Armed Forces beat fellow Moroccans Renaissance Berkane 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in Rabat. REUTERS