Sunderland's Brobbey deserved red for foul on Spurs' Romero, Premier League panel says

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April 24 - Premier League's Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel has ruled that Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey should have been sent off for bringing down Cristian Romero during a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, British media reported on Friday.

Spurs defender Romero suffered a season-ending injury as he collided with his team's goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after Brobbey, already on a yellow card, pushed him in the second half.

Referee Rob Jones called the foul but chose not to show Brobbey a second yellow card, as Spurs suffered their seventh loss in eight league games to remain in the bottom three, with the threat of relegation looming.

The KMI panel voted 3-2 to rule that Jones had made a mistake, with the majority saying that the push was an "unnecessarily reckless action," media reports said.

Spurs, 18th in the standings amid a 15-match winless streak in the league, visit bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday while Argentina's Romero remains a doubt for this year's World Cup. REUTERS