Sunderland secure European spot after beating Chelsea

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 24 - Sunderland became only the fifth side in Premier League history to qualify for Europe in their first season following promotion after beating Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.

A 25th-minute volley from Trai Hume and a second-half own goal from Malo Gusto lifted Sunderland into seventh place in the table. Cole Palmer pulled one back for a Chelsea side who had Wesley Fofana sent off.

Sunderland will join Bournemouth, who drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, in the Europa League next season with Chelsea missing out on Europe entirely.

The Conference League spot went to Brighton & Hove Albion in eighth despite a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United.

United, whose talisman Bruno Fernandes scored a goal and supplied a record-breaking 21st assist of the season, had Champions League qualification wrapped up as did champions Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa. Liverpool picked up the point they needed to make mathematically certain with a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford.

Crystal Palace can also qualify for next season's Europa League if they beat Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final in Leipzig on Wednesday. REUTERS