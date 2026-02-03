Sunderland make home a fortress in the Premier League as possible place in Europe beckons

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris during his side's 3-0 English Premier League win against Burnley on at the Stadium of Light Feb 3.

LONDON – Sunderland find themselves in exalted company this season, on a list with some of Europe’s top teams, as they chase down a English Premier League record and a potential berth in continental football next season.

Their 3-0 home win over Burnley on Monday kept up their status as the only side left in the Premier League with an unbeaten home record this season – a feat that puts them in the same category with European champions Paris Saint-Germain and a cohort of giants like Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, who have also not lost at home this season.

The victory also lifted them up to eighth in the league standings, allowing them to eye a place in Europe next season. The Black Cats have 36 points, just three behind sixth-placed Liverpool.

But manager Regis Le Bris insisted that he was keeping focus on the first priority of garnering enough points to avoid relegation.

“For me, the target remains the same,” he said.

“The first target is around 40 points, maybe more. We are a newly-promoted side and we feel that we can change the momentum. (But) the league is tough. For us, go to 40 and see if we can get more.”

His players, however, have set their sights on a chance to compete in European club competition in the next campaign, possibly even the Champions League.

“We want to reach the top,” said midfielder Noah Sadiki. “If we can get top six or top five. There are a lot of matches coming so we have to focus on the next game.”

Sunderland now have the longest home unbeaten start (12 games) to a top-flight campaign by a newly promoted side since Nottingham Forest went the entire 1977-78 campaign without defeat on home soil and won the old First Division title.

Birmingham City hold the record for a newly promoted side in the Premier League era with a 15-match unbeaten home run in 2009-10.

Against Burnley, Sunderland took the lead through an own goal from Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe, before Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra scored his first league goal since arriving from Strasbourg last year.

Chemsdine Talbi’s second-half rocket ensured the team clinched all three points.

Burnley manager Scott Parker blasted his players after the defeat at pushed his Premier League strugglers closer to relegation.

Second-bottom Burnley are 11 points from safety and winless in 15 games as they slump towards an immediate return to the second tier.

“We were never in this game in any aspect. We looked like a childish team that had no intent about us,” Parker said. REUTERS, AFP