Sunderland fans will crank up volume against Newcastle, says Le Bris

Dec 12 - Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris expects the home fans to pump up the volume for the first Tyne-Wear league derby for more than a decade when his side host Newcastle United on Sunday.

Sunderland are ninth with 23 points, a point ahead of Eddie ‍Howe's ​Newcastle, after an impressive return to the top flight and their form at the ‍Stadium of Light has been instrumental.

They are unbeaten in seven games on their own turf while Newcastle have won only once in seven on ​the road.

"We had ​good experiences at the Stadium of Light this season. It was loud, and I expect that it will be louder against Newcastle," Frenchman Le Bris said on Friday.

"So far, the players use this energy really well, to raise the momentum, to ‍push, to change the dynamic of the game, what was needed. So I hope that will be the case once again.

"When ​you are on the pitch and you feel this ⁠energy, I can say that for us and for the opponent, the effect is massive."

That energy was evident as Sunderland snatched a late draw against leaders Arsenal and while they have won only once in their last six league games, the mood remains buoyant.

"We are playing Newcastle at home, so it's ​a privilege. We are so happy to live this experience at the Stadium of Light against one of the best rivals in the league," Le ‌Bris said.

"At home, we have this advantage, and we have ​to make the most of it. So it will be important as usual."

Newcastle beat Sunderland 3-0 away in the FA Cup third round in January 2024 but have not beaten them in the league since 2011, since when they have lost six and drawn three.

"It will be difficult," Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said. "I think these games always are because there's a lot of emotion and challenges for the players to overcome to make sure we enter the pitch in the right frame of mind, which is focused on how we ‍play and what we need to do.

"There will be some new players who maybe don't understand it as well ​as others so we'll use whatever methods we can in the next few days to make sure that everyone enters the pitch fully aware of the ​importance."

Le Bris confirmed that Sunderland left back Reinildo has returned to training and is ‌available after missing last week's 3-0 defeat at Manchester City with a groin issue.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton is a doubt with a groin issue while Howe said forward Yoane Wissa is struggling after ‌being ill during the week. REUTERS