Sunderland break into top four with 3-2 comeback win over Bournemouth

SUNDERLAND, England, Nov 29 - Sunderland's Stadium of Light remained an unblemished stronghold as they clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, staying unbeaten at home in the Premier League and rising to fourth in the table.

The hosts, who are playing in the English top-flight for the first time since their relegation in 2017, are a point above fifth-placed Aston Villa, who host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

"We always keep fighting for each other until the very end and that's what we did today," said Brian Brobbey, who scored the winner for Sunderland.

Bournemouth went two goals up within 15 minutes, with Amine Adli firing home after Evanilson's shot came off the post and Tyler Adams catching Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs off guard with a long-range strike from the centre circle.

But Sunderland, who held leaders Arsenal with a last-gasp equaliser in their previous home game, smelled another comeback opportunity when Bournemouth's Alex Scott brought down Granit Xhaka in the box, handing the hosts a penalty.

Enzo Le Fee scored from the spot to get Sunderland back in the match on the half-hour mark and the hosts equalised in the first minute of the second period as Granit Xhaka's perfect through ball set up Bertrand Traore's left-foot finish.

Brobbey's precise header from Le Fee's corner put Sunderland ahead in the 69th minute, and it was the visitors' turn to fight with their backs to the wall on a cold afternoon as the hosts' supporters relentlessly shouted them down.

Bournemouth almost got even in the 87th minute, but Marcus Tavernier's curling effort came off the bar. The visitors' fate was sealed when Lewis Cook got sent off in added time after he stuck out his elbow in a desperate attempt to rein in Reinildo Mandava.

Sunderland, who have won four of their seven league games at home, visit Liverpool on Wednesday. Bournemouth, also unbeaten at home, remained winless on the road since August and slipped to ninth in the table before Tuesday's home game against Everton.