Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

'Suffering' Spurs will win many games when they finally click, De Zerbi says

Sept 16 - Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto de Zerbi is convinced that his team will score a lot more goals and pick up wins once they finally click, despite a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the League Cup on Tuesday which left them winless in four straight games.

The North London side finished just two points above the relegation zone last season and are winless in the new Premier League campaign with just two points from four games.

"We are suffering because the results are our life. If we lose, we are sorry, we are sad, we are disappointed, we are frustrated," De Zerbi told Spurs' official website after the third-round defeat.

"It's tough. But it's the first moment, the first part of this new project."

De Zerbi took over in March and has been backed in the transfer market, the club spending more than £300 million ($404 million) to bring in Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Savio, Omar Marmoush and Mykhailo Mudryk.

"I think when we make the click ... but the click is not mentality, because today we showed the right mentality, the right behaviour and we played until the end of the game," the manager added.

"I think we are going to win many games and score many goals.”

Spurs next face Aston Villa in the league on Saturday. REUTERS