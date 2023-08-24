Success of Women’s World Cup can’t hide financial gap with men

STOKE – Just a few years ago, pre-season training for Stoke City’s women sometimes included painting the dugout and removing litter from the pitch at a former working men’s club in central England.

Now, in line with a global boom in women’s football, they are being paid, receive instructions from a full-time coach, enjoy the same multi-million pound training facilities as the men – and no longer moonlight as rubbish collectors.

“In such a short time, we’ve seen massive changes,” said 24-year-old midfielder Molly Holder, in her third campaign at Stoke.

“We go early to use the gym, we have access to the physio, 20 minutes in the video analysis room, maybe some darts and food with teammates. We feel part of Stoke.”

That professionalisation has underpinned the success of the ninth Women’s World Cup, which ended on Sunday with Spain beating England 1-0 in a final that pitted the two European countries with the strongest domestic leagues against each other.

Attracting record crowds and television audiences, the tournament buoyed hopes that the women’s game can start to bridge the yawning financial gap that exists with the men.

According to consultancy Deloitte, the women’s teams of the highest revenue-generating clubs in world football accounted for only 0-1 per cent of total club revenues, in the 2021-22 season.

Spain’s captain Olga Carmona – the scorer of Sunday’s deciding goal – plays for Real Madrid, where the women’s team generated revenues of €1.4 million (S$2.06 million) in the 2021-22 season, while their men’s teams raked in revenues of €713.8 million, according to Deloitte.

TV blackout

In broadcast rights, the women’s game has struggled to compete. Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, threatened Europe’s “Big five“ nations with a TV World Cup blackout unless their broadcasters upped their offers. According to Fifa, broadcasters from Britain, Spain, France, Germany and Italy offered only US$1 million (S$1.35 million) to US$10 million for the right to show World Cup games. That compared with the US$100 million to US$200 million paid for the men’s tournament.

“We had to arm-wrestle some people to take the TV deals,” said Jill Ellis, the coach who led the United States to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019 and who now leads Fifa’s technical committee.

British broadcaster the BBC released figures on Monday showing that 12 million watched all or part of Sunday’s final live on BBC alone, beating the Wimbledon men’s final in July which drew 11.3 million viewers on BBC. The World Cup final was also shown on rival channel ITV which has not released figures.

In Spain, 8.8 million people tuned in to watch at least some of the match on TV, according to audience measurement firm Barlovento.

The question now is whether the vast audiences that tuned in to the World Cup can lead to larger broadcast rights and sponsorship deals for national sides and the domestic clubs that are needed to sustain interest outside of major tournaments.

“Women’s football domestically is still in start-up phase. So it’s a matter of investing,” Lisa Parfitt, director of Women in Football and co-founder of sports marketing agency The Space Between, told Reuters of the game in general.

England’s success in Euro 2022, when 17.4 million people tuned in to watch the Lionesses beat Germany in extra time, has shown what can happen when a team’s success becomes part of the national conversation. The viewing figures did not include those watching in big fan parks and pubs.