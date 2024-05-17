Substitute Taufik Suparno’s brace salvages point for Tampines in 4-4 draw with Geylang

SINGAPORE – It had been 413 days since BG Tampines Rovers forward Taufik Suparno scored his last competitive goal.

On May 17, he finally got his name on the scoresheet again as he needed only 15 minutes to score twice after coming off the bench. In the process, he helped the Stags rescue a point in a 4-4 draw with Geylang International at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Taufik, who came on in the 69th minute for fullback Jared Gallagher, headed home Kyoga Nakamura and Faris Ramli’s crosses in the 82nd and 84th minutes respectively to repay coach Gavin Lee’s faith in him.

The 28-year-old said scoring the brace has helped him regain his self-belief, adding: “I’ve been waiting for this moment, even in pre-season I didn’t get the confidence from scoring.

“It feels good to get my confidence back, and I hope I can help the team as much as possible moving forward.”

Lee said: “Tonight, he showed his aerial threat in these situations, coming in from the blind side.

“In these last two games, he’s been a game changer for us and it’s important for players who don’t start games to come on and provide the impact the team need.”

Tampines took the lead in the seventh minute, when Boris Kopitovic was adjudged to have been caught late by Keito Hariya inside the box.

He sent Hairul Syirhan the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Four minutes later, Milos Zlatkovic headed home unmarked from Glenn Kweh’s corner to double the Stags’ lead, before Amirul Adli’s own goal halved the deficit for Geylang in the 22nd minute.

Tomoyuki Doi then levelled the score 12 minutes later, lifting the ball over an onrushing Syazwan Buhari from a tight angle after going through on goal. It was Doi’s ninth goal against Tampines in six appearances.

In the 61st minute, Naqiuddin Eunos scored his first goal in Geylang colours after Tampines failed to clear their lines. Ryoya Taniguchi did the same 14 minutes later to make it 4-2 for Geylang, before Taufik’s late heroics.

There was still late drama as referee Andrea Verolino went to the pitch-side monitor for a review of a clash between Syazwan and Geylang’s Zikos Chua deep into stoppage time, before deciding not to award a penalty.

Lee said the result was unacceptable, adding: “We were bad today, that’s the outcome. This team are a bunch of fighters... but we shouldn’t have to need to come from behind.

“I have to look at myself first in terms of our preparations and how we arrived into this game.”

This was the second time in as many weeks the Eagles had dropped points from a two-goal lead, having drawn 2-2 with Balestier Khalsa on May 10.

Coach Noor Ali said: “It’s still early in the season, but we must manage games a bit better, especially in second halves. But credit to the boys, they did well throughout the game.”

Moving forward, Taufik is targeting more than a starting spot for Tampines.

“I want to get myself back in the national team,” he added.

ANALYSIS

Touted as title challengers at the start of the season, Tampines’ leaky defence is a worrying sign. They were cut open easily and left several gaps in midfield and at the back. They must be more compact and tighten their backline if they are to launch a serious title tilt.