Suarez repays coach Simeone's faith with double

MADRID • Despite spearheading Atletico Madrid to their first La Liga title in seven years last season, Luis Suarez has faced criticism due to his slow start this season.

Before Tuesday, he had scored just once in six games in all competitions, leading some to wonder if the previous arduous campaign and spending the summer break playing at the Copa America had taken too much out of the 34-year-old.

But having been Atletico's top scorer with 21 goals last season, including several last-minute winners, coach Diego Simeone opted to keep faith with the veteran and that confidence was repaid.

The Uruguay striker scored twice, including one in injury time, as the visitors beat Getafe 2-1 to temporarily move to the top of La Liga.

A limp first-half display from Atletico ended in poor fashion as the hosts took the lead through Stefan Mitrovic on the stroke of half-time. Antoine Griezmann and Suarez, who saw a header strike the crossbar, both went close to equalising, but the game changed when Carles Alena was sent off in the 74th minute.

The former Barcelona midfielder was red-carded following a video assistant referee review for a studs-up challenge on Matheus Cunha. Suarez made Getafe pay only four minutes later to help Atletico draw level before nodding home at the death.

Simeone took off four players, including Griezmann, but never considered substituting the veteran, saying: "Anyone else would have replaced Suarez. And Suarez scored the goals."

Teammate Mario Hermoso added: "We already know what Luis is. He has shown it in his career. He is and will continue being one of the best in the world. As long as he is in the area, he is a dangerous player."

On his critics, Suarez said: "You have to be used to living with criticism. When you are in the elite, you get used to it.

"I am not going to sink due to some criticism and I'm not going to believe I'm the best in the world with flattery either."

Another player under fire is Griezmann, who has yet to find the net in four appearances since rejoining from Barcelona on loan.

The 2018 World Cup winner with France failed to live up to his price tag in his two seasons with the Catalans and some have wondered if his return will prove to be a costly mistake as Barca have said his move has an obligatory €40 million (S$63.4 million) purchase clause to be activated in 2023.

However, Simeone has called for patience, saying: "He is in the process of adapting to this new Atletico, which is no longer the Atletico he had known. I'm sure he will shine like before, I have no doubts."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE