Stuttgart's Undav scores hat-trick to earn last gasp 3-3 draw at Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany - Deniz Undav scored a hat-trick that included a last-gasp equaliser as VfB Stuttgart earned a 3-3 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Undav slotted in from just inside the box for a second-half stoppage-time equaliser after Dortmund thought they had won it when substitute Karim Adeyemi put them in the lead in the 89th.

Dortmund, who host Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, carved out a two-goal cushion in the first half after struggling at times against the visitors.

Emre Can converted a 34th-minute penalty before Maximilian Beier beat Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nuebel from close range seven minutes later to double their lead.

But Stuttgart quickly worked their way back into the game with Germany forward Undav cutting the deficit two minutes after the restart.

Dortmund had Serhou Guirassy's effort ruled offside a little later and then hit the crossbar before Undav fired in from close range following a corner to level.

There was late drama for both sides with Dortmund going back in front with substitute Adeyemi's goal a minute from time before Undav spoiled the party for the home fans with his third goal of the afternoon.

Dortmund are in third place on 22 points, one behind second-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich are top on 31. REUTERS