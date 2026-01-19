Stuttgart stumble to 1-1 against Union, miss out on top three

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BERLIN, Jan 18 - VfB Stuttgart conceded an 83rd-minute equaliser to settle for a 1-1 draw against visitors Union Berlin on Sunday and miss their chance to move into the top three in the Bundesliga.

Sebastian Hoeness's team thought they were cruising to their fourth win in the last five league games when Chris Fuehrich put them in the lead in the 59th minute but Union struck seven minutes from time with substitute Jeong Woo-yeong to snatch a point.

Stuttgart are fourth on 33 points, level with third-placed Hoffenheim, who have a game in hand. Borussia Dortmund are in second place on 39 with leaders Bayern Munich in top spot on 50. Union climbed to eighth on 24.

The hosts were in control in the first half but found it hard going against a tight Union defence, with the visitors lurking on the break and having the best chance when Andrej Ilic hit the post in the 14th minute.

Stuttgart broke the deadlock when Fuehrich, a candidate for Germany's World Cup squad, drilled in with a low shot just before the hour mark.

They should have sealed their win in the 80th when Angelo Stiller was sent through but the midfielder, also battling for a ticket to the World Cup, fired wildly over the bar.

Instead it was South Korea international Jeong who scored in the 83rd before also forcing a fine save from Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nuebel two minutes before the end. REUTERS