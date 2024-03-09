Stuttgart close in on second spot with 2-0 win over Union Berlin

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Second Round - VfB Stuttgart v 1. FC Union Berlin - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - October 31, 2023 VfB Stuttgart players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo
Updated
Mar 09, 2024, 05:51 AM
Published
Mar 09, 2024, 05:51 AM

VfB Stuttgart secured a 2-0 home win over Union Berlin with goals from Serhou Guirassy and Chris Fuehrich on Friday as they closed in on second-placed Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart have now gone seven games unbeaten to reach 53 points, nine clear of Borussia Dortmund in fourth and one behind Bayern, both with a game in hand. Bayer Leverkusen lead on 64.

Bundesliga second-top scorer Guirassy put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute with 21st league goal this season thanks to a fine finish at the far post.

Fuehrich doubled Stuttgart's lead with a superb strike in the 65th and the visitors were down to 10 men four minutes later when Andras Schafer was sent off for a foul on Josha Vagnoman.

The defeat means Union Berlin remain 14th with 25 points, eight clear of the relegation playoff spot. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top