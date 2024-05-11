Stuttgart beat Augsburg with record win to take over second place

BERLIN - VfB Stuttgart scored a 1-0 victory at Augsburg on Friday courtesy of Serhou Guirassy's second half goal to provisionally move into second place ahead of Bayern Munich with a club record 22nd league win of the season.

Guinea international Guirassy struck three minutes after the restart to take his league tally to 26 goals.

It was the 11th time this season that Guirassy has scored the opening goal of a game, the second-best all-time record for a non-German player in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart, with more than 70% possession, dominated throughout and could have added another with Chris Fuehrich a little later but his effort was pushed wide by keeper Tomas Koubek.

The win lifted Stuttgart, who have secured their Champions League spot for next season, to 70 points. They are a point ahead of Bayern who are in action against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday. REUTERS