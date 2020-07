Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders Tampines Rovers proved they are equally formidable in the virtual world, as Stags duo Joel Chew and Haziq Mikhail won the inaugural eSPL tournament yesterday. In a best-of-five final format in eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer (eFootball PES) 2020, they came back from a 3-1 loss to beat Lion City Sailors' Zulqarnaen Suzliman and Iqram Rifqi with 4-0, 4-1 and 2-0 wins. Eight local-based teams each sent two players for the event held over two weekends.