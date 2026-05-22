Striker Moghanlou called into wider Iran World Cup squad

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May 22 - Striker Shahriyar Moghanlou has been called up to Iran's preliminary squad for the World Cup and will join the other 30 players at their pre-tournament training camp in Turkey, the team said on Thursday.

Moghanlou, who scored eight goals in the United Arab Emirates Pro League season that concluded last weekend, joins Kalba clubmate Saman Ghoddos in the squad, which coach Amir Ghalenoei needs to reduce to 26 players by June 1.

His call-up might offer hope to excluded striker Sardar Azmoun, who also plays in the UAE Pro League, that his World Cup dream might not be over.

Midfielder Rouzbeh Cheshmi, who suffered a hamstring injury in training this week, will leave the Antalya camp for treatment, the team said.

The team, who will play Gambia in Antalya on May 29, also said a second friendly against Mali had been arranged for June 4, the day before the squad is scheduled to leave for the United States.

The players spent much of Thursday in Turkey's capital Ankara applying for visas for entry to Canada and the U.S.

All three of Iran's World Cup group games are in the United States, starting in Los Angeles against New Zealand on June 15, but they may need to go to Canada if they progress to the knockout rounds.

Iranian FA (FFIRI) President Mehdi Taj was refused entry to Canada for last month's FIFA Congress because of his links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Both the U.S. and Canada, who are co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico, classify the IRGC as a "terrorist entity" and have made it clear they will not admit people with links to the elite military force. REUTERS