Strict rules for U-20 Cup in Indonesia

JAKARTA • President Joko Widodo said yesterday that the authorities would ensure Indonesia is prepared to host the Fifa Under-20 World Cup next year, including by establishing "strict health protocols" to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the government has chosen six cities, including Jakarta and Bali, to host the tournament from May 20 to June 12.

"The most important thing is we have to make sure that Indonesia has prepared strict health protocols so it would be very safe to visit and to host the U-20 (World Cup) 2021," he told Cabinet ministers in a broadcast meeting.

World football's governing body Fifa had decided not to hold opening and closing ceremonies due to the pandemic, according to Indonesia's chief development minister, Muhadjir Effendy.

With the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in South-east Asia, the authorities have been struggling to contain the outbreak in the archipelago of more than 17,000 islands.

The world's fourth-most populous country had recorded over 360,000 Covid-19 cases, with more than 12,600 deaths.

Last year, Indonesia won the hosting rights for the biennial tournament, beating out bids from Brazil and Peru.

Fifa and the appointed local authority were yet to decide on the size of crowds to be allowed into stadiums, while ensuring safety, sports minister Zainudin Amali told the meeting.

"We hope that in May-June, audiences will be allowed, whether with half or a limited capacity of the stadium," he said.

He also added that Indonesia's infrastructure developments were on track, including stadiums, training and other supporting facilities, to welcome visitors during the event.

However, one cause for concern is that the country's top football leagues have not resumed despite many major sports competitions being played behind closed doors in other parts of the world.

REUTERS