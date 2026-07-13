Strasbourg appoint Oliveira as head coach following O'Neil's departure

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July 13 - Racing Strasbourg have appointed Hugo Oliveira as their new head coach, the Ligue 1 club has announced.

The Portuguese replaces Gary O'Neil, who led Strasbourg to an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 and the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League before returning to England to join Ipswich Town.

Oliveira arrives from Portuguese top-flight side Famalicao, where he guided the club to a fifth-placed finish in the 2025-26 season.

Before taking charge at Famalicao, Oliveira spent seven years in the Premier League as a member of Marco Silva's coaching staff at Fulham, Everton, Hull City and Watford.

He also served as the goalkeeping coach with Portugal's national team from 2009 to 2011 and held the same role at Benfica between 2011 and 2016.

Strasbourg begin their Ligue 1 season against Marseille on August 21. REUTERS