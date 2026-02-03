Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen joins Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta stays there

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Crystal Palace's £48m signing of Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen made him the club's second big buy thus far.

LONDON - Crystal Palace signed striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £48 million (S$83 million) but the man he was due to replace - Jean-Philippe Mateta - is still at the club after his move to AC Milan fell through on medical grounds.

Norwegian forward Strand Larsen completed his move late on transfer deadline day on Feb 2, making him the London club's second big buy after they paid Tottenham Hotspur £35 million - a club record until today - for Brennan Johnson.

Strand Larsen scored 14 goals in his first season at Wolves after moving from Celta Vigo in 2024 and has continued to look sharp this season. Palace said he has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Palace are also still hoping to bring in midfielder Dwight McNeil from Everton for £20 million, English media reports said.

French international Mateta, who has been wrestling with a knee injury, had an initial medical examination with Milan on Feb 1 but after additional tests on Feb 2, the Italians pulled out of the deal reported to be around £30 million.

On a low-key deadline day, Liverpool agreed a £60 million deal for 20-year-old centre back Jeremy Jacquet, but he is set to stay with French club Rennes until the end of the season.

Atletico Madrid have signed Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta for around 30 million pounds, which will make him the first English-born player to have played in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and LaLiga.

The transfer window has closed in England, France, Italy and Germany but stays open until 10.59pm GMT (6.59am on Feb 3, Singapore time) in Spain and Belgium and until Feb 3 in Portugal and the Netherlands. Some signings not yet announced can still go ahead if the paperwork is "in motion." REUTERS