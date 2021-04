Tottenham great Darren Anderton believes Jose Mourinho risks alienating the Spurs players if he continues to publicly blame them for disappointing results.

In Spurs' last Premier League game last weekend, they drew 2-2 with Newcastle United after conceding a late equaliser. With Spurs dropping 15 points from winning positions this season, Mourinho was reminded about his teams' ability to hold on to leads in the past, and the Portuguese quipped: "Same coach, different players."