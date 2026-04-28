Stones to leave Man City after trophy-laden decade

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April 28 - Defender John Stones will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a decade-long stay, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old England international has made 293 appearances for City since joining from Everton in 2016. Injury problems have limited his involvement this season, when he has made 16 appearances.

Stones has been a central figure in City's recent dominance of English football, winning six Premier League titles, one Champions League crown, two FA Cups, three League Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup.

"It's been my home for the past 10 years, and it'll be my home for the rest of my life," Stones wrote on Instagram.

"It's been a roller coaster in many ways. I came as a kid and now leaving as a man, becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player, I suppose, living all my dreams out and lifting all the things that I came here to achieve.

"At the start of my career, I never would have thought I'd be in this position - firstly, to achieve everything - but to have to love the bond with everyone. Every dream has been smashed out the park..."

City remain in contention to win the Premier League and FA Cup this season, second in the table with 70 points, three behind Arsenal but with a game in hand. REUTERS