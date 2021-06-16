Stifling Lewandowski key to Slovakia's Euro victory

ST PETERSBURG • Slovakia executed sound defensive plans perfectly to stop the threat of Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski, coach Stefan Tarkovic said after his team won their opening Euro 2020 Group E match 2-1 on Monday.

The Slovaks cut off the left supply lane of the reigning Best Fifa Men's Player using midfielder Lukas Haraslin and defender Peter Pekarik as extra cover.

They also deployed defender Milan Skriniar, who is fresh off winning the Serie A title with Inter Milan, to man-mark the striker. Their tactics worked to a tee as Lewandowski barely had a sniff throughout the 90 minutes.

An own goal from Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny handed Slovakia the lead on 18 minutes, but Karol Linetty equalised for Poland right at the start of the second half.

The Poles were reduced to 10 men on the hour when midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak picked up a second yellow card, and their opponents made their advantage count as Skriniar drove home a low shot following a corner.

Tarkovic had high praise for his match winner for reducing Lewandowski, who scored a record 41 German Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich last season, to a passenger.

"Milan Skriniar put in a great performance today. But I think the whole team played very well," he said. "I am really happy they managed to neutralise a great player like Lewandowski.

"We obviously want to enjoy this win but tomorrow, we start preparing for Sweden (on Friday)."

Lewandowski's big-stage goal drought continued as he has now scored just once in his last 11 European Championship and World Cup games. His form at major tournaments mirrors his country's poor record in opening matches, with just one win in their last 10.

They have also failed to score more than once in 12 Euro games and Lewandowski admitted his side were now "in a difficult situation" to progress from their group.

"We weren't good enough in defence to create clear situations that could pave the way to goal for us," he said. "These types of errors are not forgiven at the Euro.

"We lost to, theoretically, the weakest opponents so we find ourselves in a difficult situation. I hope during the match against Spain... it will go better but I realise as well that the next opponents will be at a higher level."

