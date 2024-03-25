Stewart brothers Ryhan and Harhys hoping to inspire Lions to another positive result against China

SINGAPORE – As the weary Lions trudged back into the changing room at half-time, with the scoreboard reading Singapore 0 China 2, coach Tsutomu Ogura sought a game-changing spark to salvage a result.

In a surprising move, Ogura, who was making his bow as the Lions’ tamer, turned to rookie Harhys Stewart. Despite his tender age, the 22-year-old midfielder rose to the occasion and turned in a performance to remember on his Lions debut on March 21, belying his lack of international experience.

The defensive midfielder’s energetic display in the middle of the park, coupled with his older brother Ryhan’s industry down the right, helped 156th-ranked Singapore fight back to draw 2-2 with world No. 88 China in the World Cup qualifier.

It was the first point gained for the Lions after three Group C matches.

With the Chinese seeking revenge on home soil in the March 26 return match in Tianjin, where the temperature at kickoff is expected to be around 8 deg C, Ogura will be hoping that the Stewart brothers can turn up the heat once more.

The Japanese tactician will need that, and more, after being hit by the unavailability of three players – the suspended centre-back pairing of Safuwan Baharudin and Lionel Tan and injured central midfielder M. Anumanthan – who started the 2-2 draw.

On handing Harhys his debut, Ogura said: “I didn’t know it was his first cap. To me, it does not matter if someone has one cap or 100 caps. We were confident that he could add something to the team if he played. He has a lot of energy and quality and the best (thing about him) is that he is learning all the time.”

Former Young Lions captain Harhys, who is on a season-long loan at Thai League 1 side Chiangrai United from Thai giants BG Pathum United, said he “didn’t really have any time to feel excited” after being told that he was coming on.

“I was focused on getting prepared to go on and try and help us win the game,” he said. “It was a dream come true to play for Singapore and especially so to do it alongside my brother.”

Right-back Ryhan, 24, said they had fulfilled a dream of playing together for the Lions.

An added bonus for the brothers, whose father is Welsh and mother is a Malay Singaporean, was that their parents and grandfather were among the 28,414-strong crowd to witness the moment.

Ryhan, who also plays for Thai League club BG Pathum, expressed pride over his brother’s showing.

He said: “I’ve been there with him through his whole journey, so I know how much blood, sweat and tears he’s put into this. So it was a proud moment for my family. I am just super happy for him and he’s deserved this.”

The Stewart brothers were not the only ones to have put in memorable shifts in the 2-2 draw. Responding to Ogura’s half-time talk, the Lions showed plenty of heart, grit and intelligence in the second half.

Ogura, who was not satisfied despite the valiant comeback, had told the team at the break: “Please don’t be scared.”