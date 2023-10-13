Steve Clarke keen to move on from Scots’ VAR pain in Spain

SEVILLE – Scotland coach Steve Clarke said there is no point prolonging the debate about the controversial VAR decision that denied his side a goal in Thursday’s 2-0 defeat by Spain in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Needing just a point in Seville to assure themselves a spot at the Finals in Germany in 2024, Scotland thought they had scored the opener midway through the second half when Scott McTominay netted a superb free kick.

However, the goal was ruled out after a VAR check, with defender Jack Hendry deemed to be interfering with play while in an offside position. Spain then struck through Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet to clinch the win.

“They have made the call, there is no point me going on about it. There was a little bit confusion at the time, whether it was offside or for a foul on the keeper,” Clarke said.

While Clarke agreed Hendry was offside he said, “there is no way in the world the keeper was saving that, no matter where Jack Hendry was”.

“You just move on, it is a VAR decision that goes against you. When we conceded, it makes it more difficult and the second goal puts gloss on for Spain I don’t think they deserve.”

The victory extends Spain’s winning run in home Euro qualifiers to 25 matches dating back to 2003, but they were kept at bay for much of the night by some brave Scottish defence, though the loss after 44 minutes of captain Andy Robertson to injury on the night of him winning his 67th international cap, which takes him into the country’s top 10, was a blow for the visitors.

“The big moments went against us. It’s a sore blow losing Robbo early, then thinking we’re ahead, we regroup and then they score,” Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn told Viaplay.

“Everyone watching that game from a Scotland point of view, wherever you were, it just felt like we weren’t getting any 50/50 decisions, it made it very difficult against a world-class team.”

Scotland were still seething when La Roja broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute. Jesus Navas crossed for Morata to head home brilliantly and Spain’s second came when the otherwise superb Aaron Hickey slipped, allowing Joselu to slide the ball across the box and Sancet just beat Ryan Porteous to it.

“We had this Plan B and we were mature, we knew how to compete,” said Luis de la Fuente, after his second match in charge of Spain.

“I want to clear up what I said, I don’t think my words were well-interpreted – I always respect the opponent, I’ll never criticise the football of an opponent,” added a satisfied Rodri, referring to his rebuke of Scotland in March following their 2-0 defeat.

Of the match, the Manchester City midfielder added: “We knew their level, they are a tough opponent, for how hard they work, how tight they keep their lines, they are well-drilled, that’s why they’re first in the group. Our biggest virtue was patience... with the minutes going by and the tiredness, space appeared.”