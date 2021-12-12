Sterling's 100th league goal a 'lovely achievement'

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola highlighted the importance of Raheem Sterling after the forward scored his 100th Premier League goal, as his penalty fired the leaders to a 1-0 win against 10-man Wolves yesterday.

The 27-year-old netted from the spot in the second half at the Etihad Stadium to clinch City's sixth successive league victory.

On Sterling's milestone, Guardiola said on BT Sport: "Congratulations. It's a lot of goals. He scored goals lately and is so committed and aggressive. He has been incredibly important over the years."

City's cause was aided by a needless first-half red card for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

The Mexico international received his first yellow card for a foul on midfielder Rodri and 31 seconds later got another for blocking Rodri's free kick having not retreated enough.

Sterling's landmark goal ensured City capitalised on Jimenez's blunder as they survived an average display to get back on track after the midweek 2-1 Champions League defeat at Leipzig.

After struggling to get into Guardiola's starting line-up at times this season amid talk of a potential transfer, Sterling is finally showing signs of recapturing the scintillating form that made him such a dangerous force.

He was the 32nd player to reach 100 Premier League goals.

"(It) is a lovely achievement," the England international told BT Sport. "There are some fantastic players in that list. I'm really honoured to be in it now.

"We knew we had to keep patient. They kept it really tight, but we knew if we kept playing we'd get an opportunity, and we did."

Guardiola felt that it was tough against Wolves' defensive tactics after they went a man down.

"We were much better when Wolves played with 11 rather than 10 players," he said.

"It is so difficult to play against a team that don't want to play or to attack. We knew how tough it would be. We were patient all the time. They can punish you on the counter and that has happened in the past against them."

Wolves manager Bruno Lage was understandably upset with Jimenez's red card, which he felt was a turning point in the game.

He said: "He knows he cannot do that... I went into the dressing room and saw his face.

"But the first yellow, he didn't touch the man and we have 10 men behind the ball. So it is a very hard decision and cost us a lot."

