Sterling struggles to make impact at Feyenoord as Champions League race heats up

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AMSTERDAM, May 1 - Raheem Sterling was meant to be a marquee signing for Feyenoord as they battled for supremacy in the Netherlands, but with three games left in the season, the Dutch club are still waiting for the 31-year-old to make an impact.

Feyenoord continue their quest for second place in the league, and a berth in next season’s Champions League, with a trip to 12th-placed Fortuna Sittard on Sunday, but it is not certain Sterling will be in the team.

The former England international, signed on a short-term contract in February, has started four league games with three substitute appearances and is yet to score.

He cut a frustrated figure as he was left on the bench for the key clash against third-placed NEC Nijmegen last month and came on for the last 15 minutes in last weekend’s win over Groningen.

Feyenoord can no longer win the league as they sit 19 points behind already crowned champions PSV Eindhoven but still have much to play for, with a tenuous three-point lead over third-placed NEC Nijmegen in the battle for the runners-up spot.

Coach Robin van Persie called Sterling's signing "one of the biggest transfers in the history of the club" but his form has not lived up to the hype.

Van Persie, however, backed him despite criticism in the Dutch media and some scorn from disappointed supporters.

The coach told a press conference last week he had a positive conversation with Sterling, who he felt was getting better and fitter, but said any decision on whether the former Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City attacker would stay next season would only be made later.

Sterling’s move to Feyenoord was something of a surprise but was seen as a genuine effort to resurrect his career after being sidelined at Chelsea.

“As a free agent, I've had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step in my career. I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter,” he said on arrival in the Netherlands.

Sterling had not played for nine months before his first appearance for Feyenoord, where fans gave him a rapturous reception, but he has since been jeered by supporters. REUTERS