Sterling joins Feyenoord until end of season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 13 - Former Chelsea and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has joined Feyenoord until the end of the season, the Dutch club said on Thursday.

Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a deal worth 50 million pounds ($68.07 million) in July 2022, left Stamford Bridge last month after being frozen out of the squad.

"As a free agent, I've had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step," Sterling said in a statement.

"I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter."

Feyenoord are second in the Dutch league but trail leaders PSV Eindhoven by 17 points. They play Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

Feyenoord manager Robin van Persie said Sterling would be a real asset in the latter stages of the season.

"His football resume speaks for itself: he's a player whose qualities can change the outcome of a game without a doubt, and I am convinced he will turn out to be a valuable addition to the team as we work towards achieving our goals in the second half of this season," he added. REUTERS