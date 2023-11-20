Stephan returns to replace Genesio as Rennes coach

Stade Rennais have appointed Julien Stephan as manager to replace Bruno Genesio who stepped down for personal reasons, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

The 57-year-old Genesio has been Rennes manager since 2021 when he took over from Stephan, who returns to the club which he steered to their first ever Champions League qualification in 2020.

"Bruno Genesio is stepping down as head coach of Stade Rennais F.C., he will be replaced by Julien Stephan," the club said in a statement.

"By mutual agreement with Stade Rennais F.C., and for personal reasons, Bruno Genesio is stepping down as head coach."

Rennes are currently 13th in Ligue 1 with 12 points from 12 games, with just two wins this season. They host Reims in their next game next Sunday. REUTERS