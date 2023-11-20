Stephan returns to replace Genesio as Rennes coach

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v AS Saint-Etienne - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - February 14, 2021 Stade Rennes coach Julien Stephan REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/file photo
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
32 sec ago

Stade Rennais have appointed Julien Stephan as manager to replace Bruno Genesio who stepped down for personal reasons, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

The 57-year-old Genesio has been Rennes manager since 2021 when he took over from Stephan, who returns to the club which he steered to their first ever Champions League qualification in 2020.

"Bruno Genesio is stepping down as head coach of Stade Rennais F.C., he will be replaced by Julien Stephan," the club said in a statement.

"By mutual agreement with Stade Rennais F.C., and for personal reasons, Bruno Genesio is stepping down as head coach."

Rennes are currently 13th in Ligue 1 with 12 points from 12 games, with just two wins this season. They host Reims in their next game next Sunday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top