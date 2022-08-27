'Step by step' for Arsenal in Europe

LONDON • Arsenal did not play in Europe last season but they will be competing in this term's Europa League, which completed its group-stage draw yesterday.

Their European commitment means there will be added demands on the squad and manager Mikel Arteta is seeking reinforcements to ensure they are prepared.

Arsenal were drawn with Ruud van Nistelrooy's Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, Norway's Bodo/Glimt and Swiss club Zurich in Group A.

On their Europa League ambitions, Arteta said: "We have to go for every competition that we are present in and try to win it. We'll go step by step... and start to prepare for the competition in the best possible way."

Several players are finalising their exit from the club. The latest to leave is Nicolas Pepe, who has joined Ligue 1 club Nice on loan.

Arteta will look to bring in a like-for-like replacement for the Ivory Coast forward, who has failed to live up to his £72 million (S$118.6 million) record price tag.

"He's (Pepe) tried to deal with (the fee) in the best possible way. Obviously, he's not responsible for the price a club pays for him," said Arteta. "He needs minutes, he's been talking to me about it. I can't guarantee that now. We decided for every party it was the best decision to allow him to go.

"If we can implement the plan that we have, we will try to do it. We've been preparing for the last two months and now we will see."

Manchester United were drawn in Group E along with Real Sociedad, whom they beat in the round of 32 last year, Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol, who stunned eventual winners Real Madrid in last season's Champions League group stage, and Cyprus' Omonoia.

Europa Conference League winners Roma, managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho, are in Group C with Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK Helsinki.

The group stage of this season's Europa League will take place from Sept 8 to Nov 3.

In the Europa Conference League, West Ham, England's only representative in the competition, were yesterday put in Group B with FCSB, Anderlecht and Silkeborg.

REUTERS