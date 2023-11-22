Stengs grabs hat-trick as Dutch thrash Gibraltar 6-0

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B - Gibraltar v Netherlands - Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal - November 21, 2023 Netherlands players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B - Gibraltar v Netherlands - Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal - November 21, 2023 Gibraltar's Evan De Haro in action with Netherlands' Teun Koopmeiners REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B - Gibraltar v Netherlands - Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal - November 21, 2023 Netherlands' Teun Koopmeiners in action with Gibraltar's Jamie Coombes REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B - Gibraltar v Netherlands - Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal - November 21, 2023 Netherlands' Calvin Stengs scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B - Gibraltar v Netherlands - Estadio Algarve, Faro, Portugal - November 21, 2023 Gibraltar's Jack Sergeant in action with Netherlands' Donyell Malen REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
52 sec ago

FARO, Portugal - Netherlands' Calvin Stengs netted a hat-trick as they easily disposed of Gibraltar 6-0 in their Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday although the Dutch did not come anywhere near to France’s record score at the weekend.

Mats Wieffer, Teun Koopmeiners and substitute Cody Gakpo added the other goals for an experimental Dutch side completing their qualifying campaign, having already secured their place at next year’s finals in Germany.

Stengs had the Dutch ahead in the 10th minute and added two more after the break, completing his treble with a strong left- foot effort inside the penalty box.

The Dutch goal haul, however, was nothing near the 14 that France scored against Gibraltar in Nice on Saturday to set a record in the European Championship qualifiers.

But visiting Dutch coach Ronald Koeman looked to use many of his up-and-coming talents in a match that followed his side's 1-0 win over Ireland on Saturday that secured qualification.

Teenage defender Jorrel Hato came on at halftime for captain Virgil van Dijk and became, at 17 years and eight months, the fifth youngest player to be capped by the Netherlands.

They finished second behind France in Group B while Gibraltar ended bottom after losing all eight games, conceding 41 and failing to score.

Tuesday’s result means Gibraltar have conceded 20 goals in their two internationals this month while goalkeeper Dayle Coleling, 27, has now let in 101 goals in 31 appearances. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top